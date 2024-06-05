Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt will go on sale Friday, June 7.

Newcastle United have announced that sales of the new 2024-25 Adidas home shirt will benefit the Newcastle United Foundation.

The new shirt will go on general sale from 8am on Friday, June 7 with £5 from every home shirt sold by the club over the summer being donated to the Newcastle United Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after a recommendation from the club’s Fan Advisory Board after in-house retail operations were re-acquired from Castore.

The Newcastle United Foundation uses football to support and provide for some of the North East’s most vulnerable families while motivating and inspiring people to be active and learn new skills.

The donations are exclusive to 2024-25 Adidas home shirts bought directly through the club either in-store or online via shop.newcastleunited.com.

Adult shirts will be priced at £80 while junior shirts will be £55. Authentic match shirts will cost £110. The kit deal with Adidas is worth upwards of £30million per-season to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales commented on the agreement: “Reuniting with Adidas and launching an iconic new home kit together is an incredibly exciting moment, and we are looking forward to seeing supporters around the world wearing it with pride.

“When we discussed our new retail operations with the club’s Fan Advisory Board, they asked us to consider how we might be able to use this important moment to benefit our community and I want to thank them for inspiring this idea.

“By coming direct to the club to buy a home shirt, our fans will be playing a huge part in supporting the incredible work Newcastle United Foundation does across the North East every day.

“Donations from home shirts will directly benefit programmes across the community, helping the Foundation to continue providing meaningful opportunities that really do change thousands of lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Beharall, chief executive officer at Newcastle United Foundation, said: “On behalf of Newcastle United Foundation, I want to thank the club and its Fan Advisory Board for this incredible gesture.

“The Foundation exists to change lives, but we can only achieve that outcome because of independent funding – and that includes the generosity of partners and supporters.

“The money you donate by buying your home shirts from the club directly this summer will have a huge impact on what we do. This contribution will allow us to engage and inspire even more children, young adults, families and older generations to achieve their potential.