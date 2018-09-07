Classy Rafa Benitez invites coaches to watch Newcastle United training - after rubbing shoulders with the elite

Rafa Benitez has once again shown his class by inviting ten coaches to observe Newcastle United training.

The Spaniard allowed ten coaches, currently working or managing in England, to come and watch the Magpies train before engaging in an informative discussion with all of them.

Among the cohort were former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, ex-Leeds chief Paul Heckingbottom, the experienced Sammy Lee and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink.

The visit formed part of an initiative with the League Managers' Association (LMA), designed to help coaches share best practice.

And Benitez is hopeful that such experiences will prove positive for those in attendance - after opening up on his experience of learning the trade.

"When I was a young coach, I liked to go," said Benitez, speaking to nufc.co.uk.

"I went to America, Germany, Holland, Italy, France, so I liked to go and see other coaches and try and take something from everyone.

"In this case, with the FA and the LMA, we bring in some coaches here and it's great experience for them and for us.

"You can share experiences with them and if they see something that as a professional for them could be different, you can argue and have a discussion with them.

"It's positive for them and it's positive for us."

Among the more experienced managers present were some younger faces, including local lad Lewis Dickman and former Liverpool Ladies boss Scott Rodgers.

And Benitez hopes that they will have been able to learn from their more travelled counterparts.

"Obviously the young managers, they have different questions to the experienced managers," he added.

"That's the good thing about that, because you can share your experience with them and it's important for everyone because when you finish you know that something was right.

"So you were learning something for sure, good or bad, but something was right."

The visit to the Magpies' training base came just days after Benitez was rubbing shoulders with some of the top coaches in Europe at the UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum in Nyon.

Benitez attended the prestigious event alongside the likes of Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Julen Lopetegui.

At the forum, coaches discussed potential key changes to the club game - including the removal of the away goals rule.