Club readies January move for Newcastle striker

Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen continues to attract interest - with Hartlepool United the latest club to register an interest.

The 19-year-old Dane is thought to be available for loan in January, with United keen to see their young prospect get gametime.

And the Gazette has learned that Sorensen is a player who is on Pools’ radar, with Matthew Bates still looking for National League reinforcements.

Bates, with director of football Craig Hignett, continues to monitor the market for new players with the club’s fifth tier form faltering - that despite adding James Butler and Tyrone O’Neill on loan from Stoke City and Middlesbrough respectively.

Sorensen was recently called up to first-team training by Magpies boss Rafa Benitez after his impressive start to the season for the under-23 side.

The frontman has scored 15 goals for United’s youths this season, including three goals in the EFL Trophy against Notts County, Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town.

Sorensen only signed for United in 2016, having come through the ranks in his homeland at HB Koge.

While the player is likely to leave St James’s Park in the winter window, Sorensen will not be short of suitors, with teams in the Football League also thought to be keen.

Pools owner Raj Singh has been on the record in the last fortnight stating his desire to back the manager, and highlighting his willingness to dig deep should the need arise.