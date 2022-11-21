Confirmed England team as Newcastle United player gets nod for World Cup opener against Iran

The Newcastle United right-back has been named at right-back ahead of Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Manchester United’s Harry Maguire also starts the game.

Trippier had been tipped to start as Gareth Southgate wasn’t able to take Chelsea’s Reece James due to injury. The 32-year-old’s club-mates Nick Pope and Callum Wilson are on the bench for the Group B fixture. Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford starts ahead of Pope in goal.

Southgate has left Manchester City’s Phil Foden out of his starting XI. England’s manager has named a midfielder three of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling start in attack alongside captain Harry Kane.

ENGLAND: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling. Subs: Pope, Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Walker, White, Foden, Gallagher, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Rashford, Wilson.