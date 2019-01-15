Controversial Lee Probert set to referee Newcastle United's FA Cup clash at Blackburn Rovers

Lee Probert is set to referee Newcastle United's FA Cup visit to Blackburn Rovers this evening - days after his Stadium of Light controversy.

The 46-year-old, a Premier League accredited referee since 2007, was assigned to Sunderland's top-of-the-table clash with Luton Town in League One, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, his 12-years worth of experience at the top level was questioned on Saturday as Black Cats boss Jack Ross felt he got some big decisions wrong.

Probert awarded a debatable penalty to Luton following Tom Flanagan's challenge on Danny Hylton before Hatters' striker and Cats winger Chris Maguire saw red in the closing 20 minutes.

Ross suggested their was a foul on Maguire in a build-up to the visitors' equaliser from the penalty spot and believes neither deserved to be a red card.

"I don’t think either of them were a red card," said the Sunderland boss.

"I don’t think Danny Hylton’s was a red, if anything I thought the challenge that James Collins was later cautioned for was worse.

"I’m not saying he should have been sent off, I just thought Hylton should have been cautioned.

"Chris Maguire, the fourth official tells me he was sent off for a stamp, which he didn’t do.

"The penalty kick was debatable but there is a foul on Maguire in the build up that is a free-kick."

Probert is no stranger to Newcastle matches this term having refereed them on two occasions so far.

The South Gloucestershire official oversaw the Magpies' 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal in September before returning to St James's Park a month later.

On that occasion, Rafa Benitez's side grabbed their second win of the season - their last win at on home soil since - over AFC Bournemouth.

And Benitez and co were perhaps a bit fortunate too, as Probert, dismissed a Cherries penalty appeal following a contentious tackle from Federico Fernandez on David Brooks.