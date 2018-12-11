Controversial referee appointed for Newcastle United's massive trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday

Anthony Taylor has refereed two Newcastle games this season
Anthony Taylor will referee Newcastle United's trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday - who has already caused controversy for the Magpies this season.

Rafa Benitez was furious after his side's 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the weekend when Mike Dean sent off DeAndre Yedlin before the Spaniard felt Ayoze Perez was denied a clear penalty and a red card from Willy Boly's raised elbow.

The 58-year-old, appearing as a very frustated figure in Sunday's post-match press conference, demanded VAR was implemented into the Premier League now, rather than waiting until the start of next season.

And a week after making those claims, Benitez and his side will face another referee who has came under United's spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Casting your mind back to Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Manchester United in October, the Magpies led 2-0 inside the first ten minutes courtesy of goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto - but it could and perhaps should have been more.

Midway through the first period, Taylor failed to spot a handball by Ashley Young in the penalty area following Jonjo Shelvey's in-swinging free-kick on the left hand side of the 18-yard box.

The decision was reviewed on Sky Sports News' 'Ref Watch' programme on Monday morning, where former top-flight referee Dermot Gallagher admitted Taylor should have awarded Newcastle a spot-kick.

"I think the referees will have to think a little bit more of where they're going to stand, for the reason being because he [Anthony Taylor] thinks the priority is where the ball is going to drop i.e is there going to be a foul in the penalty area?" said Gallagher.

"A learning point from that is they have got to think of a different angle that will give you both options or use a different official."

That said, Taylor has refereed a Newcastle game since then.

He oversaw the Magpies' 2-1 win at Burnley, just over two weeks ago, which brings room for some optimism ahead of what will be a crunch clash at the John Smith's Stadium.