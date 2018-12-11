Controversial referee appointed for Newcastle United's massive trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday

Anthony Taylor will referee Newcastle United's trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday - who has already caused controversy for the Magpies this season.

Rafa Benitez was furious after his side's 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the weekend when Mike Dean sent off DeAndre Yedlin before the Spaniard felt Ayoze Perez was denied a clear penalty and a red card from Willy Boly's raised elbow.

The 58-year-old, appearing as a very frustated figure in Sunday's post-match press conference, demanded VAR was implemented into the Premier League now, rather than waiting until the start of next season.

And a week after making those claims, Benitez and his side will face another referee who has came under United's spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Casting your mind back to Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Manchester United in October, the Magpies led 2-0 inside the first ten minutes courtesy of goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto - but it could and perhaps should have been more.

Midway through the first period, Taylor failed to spot a handball by Ashley Young in the penalty area following Jonjo Shelvey's in-swinging free-kick on the left hand side of the 18-yard box.

The decision was reviewed on Sky Sports News' 'Ref Watch' programme on Monday morning, where former top-flight referee Dermot Gallagher admitted Taylor should have awarded Newcastle a spot-kick.

"I think the referees will have to think a little bit more of where they're going to stand, for the reason being because he [Anthony Taylor] thinks the priority is where the ball is going to drop i.e is there going to be a foul in the penalty area?" said Gallagher.

"A learning point from that is they have got to think of a different angle that will give you both options or use a different official."

That said, Taylor has refereed a Newcastle game since then.

He oversaw the Magpies' 2-1 win at Burnley, just over two weeks ago, which brings room for some optimism ahead of what will be a crunch clash at the John Smith's Stadium.