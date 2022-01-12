Newcastle have already added Kieran Trippier to their ranks, with Chris Wood set to follow suit in what is promising to be a busy month on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe’s side entered the window knowing that they needed to add players to their squad in order to boost their survival hopes - and less than a fortnight in, that’s what they have started to do.

Wood and Trippier add valuable Premier League experience to the Magpies, but who else could be on their way to Newcastle United this window?

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle United (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Well, according to Betfair, Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is seemingly the most-likely addition to Howe’s squad.

Martial looks like being able to leave Old Trafford this month and with Sevilla reportedly cooling their interest in the Frenchman, a loan move to Newcastle could be an alternative.

Martial’s teammates Jesse Lingard (11/4), Dean Henderson (7/2), Eric Bailly (6/1) and Phil Jones (7/1) are also being tipped to switch the Red Devil’s for the Magpies this month.

Surprisingly, also being offered odds on a move to St James’s Park by Betfair is Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has struggled for Manchester United this season, scoring just three times in 15 games so far this campaign.

Odds of 7/1 are being offered for Rashford to join Newcastle this month, however, Barcelona have been made favourites to land his signature, whilst Everton, West Ham and Leicester have also all been tipped to make a move for the 24-year-old.

