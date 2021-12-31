Covid-19 and injury-hit Newcastle United close to decision on Southampton fixture

Last night’s fixture against Everton at Goodison Park was called off after Covid-19 cases and injuries decimated Eddie Howe’s squad, and the situation is not understood to have improved since the club requested the postponement in the wake of Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Howe had revealed the club’s Covid-19 outbreak before the game when questioned about the absence of a number of first-team players.

Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser all suffered injuries during thefixture, while Javier Manquillo picked up a one-game suspension. Also, Isaac Hayden has this week undergone knee surgery. There have been further rounds of Covid-19 testing since then ahead of Sunday’s fixture at the St Mary’s Stadium, and Howe is due to give an update this afternoon at his pre-match press conference.

Eddie Howe speak with Callum Wilson as he leaves the pitch injured against Manchester United.