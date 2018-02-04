Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle United 1: Controversial penalty costs Rafa Benitez's side at Selhurst Park

Newcastle United were denied a much-needed win by a controversial penalty at Selhurst Park.

Rafa Benitez's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The result saw the 16th-placed club move a point clear of the Premier League's relegation zone ahead of next Sunday's home game against Manchester United.

Newcastle had the better of the first half, though they had Karl Darlow to thank for two key saves.

Palace fought back strongly after the break after going behind to a first-half goal from Mohamed Diame.

United opened the scoring from a 22nd minute corner from Kenedy, which was helped towards Diame at the far post by a flick from Ayoze Perez. Diame poked the ball into the empty net.

Palace were awarded a penalty early in the second half for an innocuous-looking Ciaran Clark pull on Christian Benteke. The decision infuriated Newcastle's players.

Darlow got a hand to Luka Milivojevic's penalty, but he couldn't keep it out of the net.

Palace pressed and pressed for a second goal, and United somehow kept the ball out during a frantic late onslaught from the home side.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Kelly (Sakho, 45), Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke. Subs not used: Henry, Ward, Sorloth, Lee, Souare, Riedewald.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Diame (Hayden, 65), Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy (Atsu, 57); Gayle. Subs not used: Dubravka, Murphy, Manquillo, Lejeune, Merino.

Goals: Diame 22, Milivojevic 55 (pen)

Bookings: Dummett 57, Fosu-Mensah 64

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Attendance: