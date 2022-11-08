Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira's warning to Newcastle United as Premier League reveal key dates

Howe is set to rotate his Newcastle United squad for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace (7:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle will be looking to progress to the fourth round of the competition in front of a record League Cup crowd at St James’s Park. Howe’s side have won their last four Premier League matches and head into the game on the back of a 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Palace boss Vieira said: “Going to Newcastle, with the way they are playing at the moment, makes it even more difficult, but we had a draw there and competed really well against them.

Patrick Vieira has warned Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad that they are taking the Carabao Cup ‘seriously’. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

"We are looking forward to it. It is a competition we want to take seriously."

Palace head to Tyneside on the back of back-to-back wins over Southampton and West Ham United.

Vieira added: “I am really pleased with the performance against West Ham. We played some really good football at times and it was a well-deserved win.

"The performance always gives you more chance of winning football matches, but at the same time there is still other parts of the game that we need to improve.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League 2023/24 season dates have been confirmed with the season starting August 12, 2023.

The final matches will be played on Sunday, May 19 2024, all games will kick-off at the same time.