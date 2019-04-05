Crystal Palace chief assesses Newcastle United's Premier League survival chances

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson expects Newcastle United to avoid relegation.

Hodgson brings his Eagles side to St James's Park on Saturday, where a victory for either team could effectively see them safe this season..

Just one point separates the pair in the Premier League table, and three points for the Magpies would see them leapfrog Palace into 13th.

United have won their previous five home games, seeing off Cardiff City, Manchester City, Huddersfield, Burnley and Everton.

But Palace are proving a threat on the road, holding the seventh best away record in the top-flight with an away scalp at the Etihad to their name.

Still, going up against the 'incredible' Tyneside crowd, the former England manager is fearful.

“It’s a big ask to go there and win games,” he said. “We realise we need more points and we also realise we are going to be coming up against strong teams.

"We know on the days when we produce our best football we are a match for any team.

“They have an incredible support up there, a good team and are very strong at home, which we’re aware of.

“When you go to places like Newcastle where the fans are as football focused as they are, there’s no doubt that the people who go to that game have one thought in their mind: to see their team beat you,” said Hodgson.

“I have no doubt they’ll be safe at the end of the season.”