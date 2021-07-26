Crystal Palace 'hope' to sign Newcastle United and Leeds-linked player this week plus Valentino Lazaro latest

The opening stages of the summer window have been quiet for Magpies fans with the only piece of business being Florian Lejeune’s departure to Alaves.

Steve Bruce isn’t expecting to be busy in the lead up to the deadline on August 31 after confirming he had been handed a low budget.

Nevertheless, the transfer rumours remain as relentless as ever – here are the latest:

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher spent last season on loan at West Brom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace eye Magpies-linked duo

Crystal Palace hope to sign Ozan Kabak and Conor Gallagher this week – both of which have recently been linked with Newcastle, The Sun reports.

The Magpies almost signed Turkish international Kabak on a loan-to-buy deal in January before Liverpool swooped in at the last minute.

Gallagher, meanwhile, is reportedly attracting interest from Newcastle and Leeds, though Palace are optimistic of winning the race for the Chelsea man.

Bruce wants to sign a central midfielder this summer with Arsenal’s Joe Willock his number one target.

Frankfurt ‘join’ Valentino Lazaro race

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have been credited with an interest in Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for their former loanee this summer, though it is understood talks are yet to take place.

Indeed, Lazaro’s agent Max Hagmayr last week claimed his client wanted to stay and fight for his place at Inter.

He said: “I had this meeting with Inter and I explained to them that Valentino wants to stay with the Nerazzurri.

"He is negative to Covid and will soon be able to join the group.”

However, Corriere dello Sport says the 25-year-old faces an uncertain future with Frankfurt joining United and Benfica in those apparently interested.

Matt Grimes closes in on Fulham move

Fulham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, despite interest from Newcastle and Southampton.

The Daily Mail reports Grimes is due to undergo his medical at Craven Cottage next week.

The 26-year-old had caught the attention of the Premier League duo after another impressive season in Wales, however Marco Silva’s side look to have won the race.

