Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has ‘confirmed’ Marc Guehi will remain at the club after serval offers from Newcastle United.

The Magpies remained in talks with Palace regarding Guehi as recently as this week with a £70million offer on the table heading into deadline day. But The Eagles have not accepted Newcastle’s transfer proposal with Guehi now set to stay at Selhurst Park.

During his pre-match press conference, Glasner was asked if Guehi would be staying at the club.

“Yes I can confirm,” But I was never really in doubt. Congratulations to our owners because they didn't give in especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen.

“Thank you to Marc, he was always open with me. All the rumours didn't influence his performances. He was not pushing to leave Crystal Palace and for me that is the most important thing.”

Although Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi looks to be over, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted that the club would remain active in the transfer market until the 11pm deadline on Friday.

“I don't think we'll be closed [for business] right until the end in both ways,” Howe said during his pre-match press conference with several loan departures expected away from the first-team.

"Without going into the individual situation here, we've tried to sign several players. It's never been about one player. It can never be about one player, because as soon as you're in that position, then your negotiation strength is over.”