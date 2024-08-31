Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s protracted pursuit of Marc Guehi has ended in frustration as Crystal Palace continue to strengthen Oliver Glasner’s squad.

The Magpies had been linked with a move for Guehi throughout August, but saw their attempts to lure the England international to St James’ Park end in frustration as Crystal Palace refused to sell. Guehi had been listed as their number one target and whilst denials that they had ‘all their eggs in one basket’ heading into the final days and hours of the window, their complete failure to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad resulted in a deflating end to the summer.

A brief enquiry for Anthony Elanga was rebuffed in the evening and that was that in terms of incomings on Tyneside. Speculation and rumours rife, but no substantial signings.

To rub salt into the wounds, transfer activity on deadline day from Palace saw them sign two central defenders in deals that, on any other day, would have reignited talk that Guehi could be on the move. Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix had been followed by Palace for a while with his move to Selhurst Park finally confirmed on deadline day.

They weren’t done there, however, as Palace managed to add Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah to their ranks on loan, further reinforcing the defensive options available to Glasner. Chalobah had briefly been touted as someone that Newcastle United could turn to if their move for Guehi failed to materialise, alas, a switch across London was forthcoming for the Blues man.

Whilst Palace rejoiced in a deadline day that saw them add to, rather than subtract from their squad, the mood on Tyneside could hardly have been a more mirrored experience. No new signings came through the door as Howe’s squad now face the challenge of having to qualify for Europe, without too many new faces to freshen up the place.

As the fog of a disappointing summer descends, the Champions League looks a distant dream at the minute, but Howe’s side have proven that they are capable of finishing amongst the Premier League’s elite sides - and they have to do that all again this season. Spurs on Sunday is yet another huge game.