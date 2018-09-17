Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Newcastle United travel to Crystal Palace on September 22 hoping to record their first Premier League win of the season.

The two sides have had different starts to the campaign with the encounter in South London hosting two of last season's relegation candidates. But of course, a new term means new beginnings.

What time is kick off?

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 3pm on Saturday, 22 September.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports or BT, however it is available on foreign TV channels.

How can I follow the Seagulls v Newcastle live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news in the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Salomon Rondon and Jonjo Shelvey are in line for a return to the starting 11 having watched the Magpies 2-1 defeat to Arsenal from the substitutes bench.

Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto could also feature after coming off the bench in the second-half against The Gunners.

Crystal Palace will be looking forward to setting Wilfred Zaha on Rafa Benitez's side. Zaha has been the vocal point of the Palace attack, scoring three goals in five appearances.

Who is the referee?

Referee appointments have not yet been announced.

What is the form of Palace and the Magpies?

Roy Hodgson's men have collected six points from their opening five games to occupy 12th in the table. That said, Palace are yet to record a home in their previous two attempts, losing to Liverpool and Southampton. Newcastle, meanwhile, have just one point to their name and sit 19th in the league table. The Magpies, whose point come against Cardiff City, have played Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in their opening fixtures.