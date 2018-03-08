Curtis Good reflects on four injury-hit years at Newcastle after netting against Sunderland

Newcastle United’s Curtis Good has finally put his injury nightmare behind him – and is determined to to kick on with his career.

Good helped Newcastle United’s Under-23s overcome Sunderland in a Premier League International Cup tie at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Curtis Good (Pic: Frank Reid)

The defender, signed from Melbourne Heart in 2012, suffered a hip problem four years ago which needed surgery.

Now fully fit, Good is hoping to get involved with the first team between now and the summer, when he is out of contract.

“I came here six years ago, and it’s been a bit unfortunate for me,” said Good. “But I’m at a stage now where I’ve put that behind me. I’m 100% fit and just enjoying playing again.”

Good didn’t get a loan move in January.

I came here six years ago, and it’s been a bit unfortunate for me. But I’m at a stage now where I’ve put that behind me. I’m 100% fit. Curtis Good

“It was difficult situation for me personally, because I wasn’t playing at the time,” said the Australia international.

“You need to be playing games like this, and playing well, for clubs to look at you.

“There was opportunities, but it wasn’t really suited. It was about getting game time, and hopefully I can get that until the end of the season.”

Good opened the scoring against Sunderland with a header from a free-kick.

The game ended 2-2 after extra-time, and Good converted a penalty in the shootout, which United won 11-10.

“The boys did well to get the result,” said the 24-year-old. “It was a great feeling with the fans celebrating.

“It’s fantastic to be involved in games like this. I’ve had a bit of bad luck with injuries, so I’m happy to be playing again.”

Newcastle will face Porto at home in the semi-finals.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Good.