Dan Ashworth has been linked with a sporting director role at another Premier League club, just days after leaving Manchester United.

Ashworth left Manchester United after just five months as sporting director. The 53-year-old arrived at Old Trafford after a compensation fee was agreed with Newcastle United to release him from his contract.

Now Arsenal have reportedly moved quickly and shortlisted Ashworth as a potential candidate for their vacant sporting director position, according to ESPN. Edu resigned from his position at Arsenal last month to take up a senior role working with Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal would be Ashworth’s third club in the space of 12 months, having spent less than two years at Newcastle previously. The former Brighton & Hove Albion sporting director has become somewhat of a backroom journeyman in recent seasons, going against what he has previously stated about the role ahead of his appointment at Newcastle.

“This is quite a long-term role,” he told Training Ground Guru about the sporting director position. “It’s not a job you go into for 12 months and out you go again.

“I’ve hopefully got a number of years left working in football. I love being a technical director and have been fortunate to have had three wonderful opportunities to do the job.

“My ambition is to stay doing this job for as long as I possibly can, and after that, who knows?”

Ashworth’s departure from Manchester United came about shortly after the appointment of Ruben Amorim, a decision the sporting director reportedly wasn’t in favour of. According to The Sun, Ashworth’s shortlist of manager’s to replace Erik ten Hag included Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Fulham’s Marco Silva and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.