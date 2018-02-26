Dan Gosling reacts to his late equaliser against Newcastle – and Bournemouth’s ‘fortunate’ result

Dan Gosling says it was a “nice feeling” to score against his former club.

The former Newcastle United midfielder scored an 89th-minute equaliser for Bournemouth in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Gosling left St James’s Park in 2014 after four injury-hit years on Tyneside.

The 28-year-old – who has hit form for Eddie Howe’s side this season – prodded the ball home to claim a point for Bournemouth, who had trailed to two first-half Dwight Gayle goals.

“It was a nice feeling to score, not so much on a personal note,” said Gosling.

“I didn’t really think about that when I was celebrating, it was more for the result for us.”

The result saw Newcastle drop down the Premier League table. It also maintained mid-table Bournemouth’s three-point advantage over United.

Gosling said: “It’s very important not to lose to teams around you, and that point gives us another game to go again and just to keep building momentum.”

Ayoze Perez and Jonjo Shelvey missed chances to put Newcastle 3-0 up.

Bournemouth pulled a goal back through Adam Smith seconds after Shelvey put a chance wide.

“They probably should have put the game to bed,” said Gosling.

“Huge credit to Steve Cook and Nathan Ake for not giving up.

“At 2-0 down, it would have been easy for them to let him (Shelvey) run off them.

“If he had taken that chance, it would have been game, set and match.

“But they kept us in the game and our forwards did the rest.”

Newcastle, backed by 1,300 fans, had dominated the first 70 minutes.

“We just weren’t good enough and nothing seemed to click,” said Gosling.

“We had wanted to start the game that way, but it just didn’t happen for us, so, in the end, we were probably fortunate to get a draw.”