Danny Simspon frozen out at Leicester ahead of Newcastle game

Danny Simpson has been frozen out at Leicester City.

The former Newcastle United defender won the title with the club in the 2015-16 season.

However, Simpson - who left St James's Park five years ago - hasn't featured in a matchday squad yet this season along with Andy King.

And Simpson will not be involved against his former club at St James's Park on Saturday.

Asked about Simpson and King, Puel said: "I have discussed with them the difficulty they have to find game time with us.

"We have a lot of competition places. We have to respect them, but without giving them game time."