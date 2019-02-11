David Moyes to Newcastle? Here's who the bookmakers think will replace Rafa Benitez

The Spaniard's current deal on Tyneside expires at the end of the season and it is not yet certain whether he will be willing to extend his deal - despite being allowed to break the club's long-standing transfer record during the January window. Many fans are already resigned to losing the popular boss and reports have already emerged linking Newcastle with replacements should Benitez depart. But who do the bookmakers think could replace him? Here's some of the names in the frame:

1. Thomas Tuchel - 66/1 The former Dortmund and current PSG coach is long odds to take over at St James's Park - and whether he would leave the French giants would have to be questioned.

2. Alan Shearer - 50/1 The Newcastle United legend has already spent one stint in the St James's Park dugout - but these long odds suggest a second is far from likely.

3. Harry Redknapp - 40/1 The experienced boss has been heavily linked with the Newcastle job before - but a surprising return to management seems unlikely at this time.

4. Mark Hughes - 25/1 Hughes' vast amount of Premier League experience could make him an appealing choice - but plenty of supporters could be deterred by his unsuccessful spell at Southampton.

