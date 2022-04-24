Dean Smith makes pointed Newcastle United comment after Norwich City defeat

Eddie Howe’s team won 3-0 yesterday thanks to two goals from Joelinton and another striker from Bruno Guimaraes. The result lifted Newcastle up to ninth in the Premier League with four games left to play.

Guimaraes joined the club in January’s transfer window from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons.

Smith pointed to Newcastle’s £80million-plus mid-season spend after talking about his team’s “reliance” on Teemu Pukki, who had a chance to level when United were leading 1-0.

"Teemu scored at Manchester United,” said Norwich’s head coach, who also labelled Howe as an “unbelievable coach”. “He has a really good chance to make it 1-0, goes around the keeper (Martin Dubravka), but, unfortunately, we don't get the finish.

“We’re a little bit tool reliant on him. We don't have too many goals from other areas. Goals change games. But coming back from 2-0 against a team that have spent £100million in the window, and we've promoted an Under-23 player … that’s the levels.

"You just look at the January window they have had. They have improved. Eddie’s an unbelievable coach. But they’re owned pretty much by a country, so they’re always going to improve."

Newcastle are now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal.

Dan Burn, a £12million signing, and loanee Matt Targett also started the game, while £25million acquisition Chris Wood was on the bench. The injured Kieran Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid, travelled and watched the game from the stand.