DeAndre Yedlin discusses Miguel Almiron's arrival and Newcastle United's profile in the USA

DeAndre Yedlin says all eyes are on Miguel Almiron – and Newcastle United – in the USA.

The club signed Almiron from Atlanta United last month.

And the deal, which could cost Newcastle up to £21million with add-ons, is the biggest outgoing transfer in Major League Soccer history.

Yedlin, the USA’s most capped current player, believes that the move has further raised the profile of United across the Atlantic.

“I think my performances and also his will be a big selling point for MLS and America in general,” Yedlin told the matchday programme for tonight's home game against Burnley.

“I know a lot of people will be watching, especially now that he’s come over, so I think we’ve got a little bit of pressure on our shoulders to do well for MLS and America, but it’s a good pressure to have.”

Yedlin believes the standard of the MLS will mean that more players will follow Almiron to the Premier League.

“It’s much better (than people think),” said Yedlin, who started his career with Seattle Sounders.

“You see players going there who have done very well over here and they struggle over there. That’s not to say that they’re bad players by any means, but it’s not as easy as people think when they go over there.

“It’s a very physical league and everybody’s an athlete, so if you don’t have some kind of athletic attribute, you struggle a little bit. It’s not as easy a league as people think.”

Almiron, meanwhile, has already impressed in black and white.

“He’s a very sharp player,” said Yedlin. “He’s obviously very quick.

“On the ball, he’s a real playmaker who can find the ball in good areas and is probably one of those players who you would say can pull something out of a hat in times of need.

“I think he’ll end up being a very important player for us.”

Yedlin, a former high school sprinter, was the quickest player at Newcastle up to Almiron’s arrival.

“With the ball, he’s definitely quicker than me – I’ll give him that,” said the 25-year-old. “He’s incredibly quick with the ball. Without the ball, it’s yet to be seen. We’ll have to set that up!”