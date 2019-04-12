DeAndre Yedlin dropped as Rafa Benitez makes two changes to Newcastle United's starting XI

DeAndre Yedlin has been dropped for tonight's game against Leicester City.

Newcastle United take on Brendan Rodgers' side at the King Power Stadium looking for their first away win in the Premier League since mid-December.

The club is 15th in the league and seven points above the relegation zone with five games left to play.

And Benitez has left Yedlin – who conceded a penalty in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace – out of his starting XI.

Javier Manquillo replaces Yedlin, while Paul Dummett replaces the injured Florian Lejeune in the team.

"Now we have five games, and we have confidence we can get points in any game," said Benitez, United's manager. "Hopefully, I'm not right in saying it could come down to Fulham on the last day."

Leicester – who have won six of their last seven league and cup games against Newcastle – are looking for a fifth successive league win.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Rondon. Subs: Karl Darlow, Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame, Yoshinori Muto, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Atsu.

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi; Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans; Vardy. Subs: Ward, Evans, Fuchs, Mendy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Okazaki.