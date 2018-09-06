DeAndre Yedlin reveals 'blunt' message he was given at Newcastle

DeAndre Yedlin feared that he was facing a long spell on the sidelines after falling awkwardly in Newcastle United's Premier League opener.

The defender was forced off against Tottenham Hotspur at St James's Park last month.

And Newcastle's doctor had a "blunt" message for him at the game, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

“As soon as it happened, I thought 'it’s going to be bad'," said the USA international.

"The doc actually came in after and said ‘I’m just going to be quite blunt with you, just based on the video it looked pretty bad’. I hadn’t seen the video then.

“I was just hoping that it wasn’t swollen in the morning. Luckily when I woke up, it really wasn’t swollen at all. I went to get an MRI and got the results back and it showed that there was literally nothing.

"I’m not really sure what happened, but I’m thankful for whatever helped save it and hopefully nothing like that happens again, knock on wood.”

Yedlin returned against Chelsea and scored his first Premier League goal in last weekend's 2-1 defeat to champions Manchester City.

Asked about his goal, Yedlin told Goal: “It’s kind of a relief.

"I was going on a lot of games without a goal there, so it was kind of a relief. First things first, the result is the most important thing, so I wish we could have got a better result.”

Yedlin is preparing for the USA's game against Brazil tomorrow.

The 25-year-old and his international team-mates are looking to put their failure to qualify for the summer's World Cup behind them.

"Obviously, we want to put the past behind us," Yedlin said. "We obviously all know what happened. It’s kind of a clean slate, fresh start, so I’m excited for that."