DeAndre Yedlin reveals his view on being left out of Newcastle’s starting XI

DeAndre Yedlin says he can’t expect to walk back into Newcastle United’s starting XI.

Yedlin missed the club’s win over Huddersfield Town after picking up a one-game ban for his dismissal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And Javier Manquillo kept his place fin defence or Saturday’s home game against Fulham, which ended goalless.

“You never want to miss a game, especially after a red card, but it’s part of the game,” said Yedlin.

“I would never expect to change a winning team. If the team is on a roll, no matter who’s on the pitch, you keep that same team out there. It’s always great to have competition. It’s healthy competition. It just pushes everybody to get better.”

Yedlin could return to the starting XI against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take (from Fulham), despite the result,” said Yedlin. “We know we’re going into one of the toughest places to play in England. We know we’ve got to be prepared for it, and it’s a quick turnaround. It’s about getting prepared and getting ready for a battle.”

Newcastle didn’t have a shot on target against Fulham, who are propping up the league.

“If you can’t win the game, you don’t want to lose it,” said Yedlin. “Credit to the guys for what they did.”

Asked about the need for more goals, Yedlin said: “That’s obviously the next big step for us, being able to turn it into goals.

“We’re getting into the right spots, we’re getting chances. It’s just turning them into goals. The teams at the top of the table are obviously defending well, but they’re also scoring.”

DeAndre Yedlin was sent off for bringing down Wolves’ Diogo Jota.

“I just misstepped and he got in front of me,” said Yedlin. “My first instinct was to try to get back in front of him. I guess I got his shirt, and the ref saw it as an offence. He gave me a red card.”