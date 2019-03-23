DeAndre Yedlin reveals the real difference Miguel Almiron has made to Newcastle United

DeAndre Yedlin says Miguel Almiron has given Newcastle United a "different dimension".

The club has taken 11 points from a possible 18 in the Premier League since Almiron joined in January from Atlanta United.

Almiron – who played for Paraguay in their 1-0 defeat to Peru last night – became Major League Soccer's most expensive export when Newcastle signed him in a deal which could cost £21million including add-ons.

USA international Yedlin, once the MLS's record transfer himself, believes United are "less predictable" with midfielder Almiron in the side.

"He’s done unbelievable," the defender told mlssoccer.com. "He’s been great. He’s added a different dimension to our attack.

“Our attack has gotten a lot less predictable now, which is good. We’ve done pretty well (and) been in the best form of our season, so it speaks a lot on him coming.

"It’s fantastic. Obviously, to see any player come over from MLS is great. But then to spend that much money on a player from MLS, I think it speaks a lot on the league and it speaks a lot on the player, as well.

"I was keeping tabs while he was over here. It was hard not to. His name was everywhere."