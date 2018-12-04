DeAndre Yedlin reveals what Rafa Benitez tells his Newcastle players

DeAndre Yedlin says Newcastle United have had a “reality check”.

The club’s three-game winning run was brought to an abrupt end by West Ham United on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez’s side were beaten 3-0 at St James’s Park.

And Yedlin – who had a difficult afternoon against Felipe Anderson – felt that Newcastle were punished for their errors.

“It was disappointing not to be able to carry on the run,” said the defender.

“I think we made too many mistakes at both ends of the pitch. That happens, and we just have to move forward from it.”

The defeat left the club 15th in the Premier League ahead of tomorrow’s game against Everton at Goodison Park.

“You can’t take anything for granted in the Premier League,” said Yedlin. “West Ham are an interesting one, because with the quality they have in their team. I don’t think that’s reflected in where they are in the table.

“Maybe it’s a bit of a reality check. We’ve been on a good run, but it’s like the old saying says, you have to keep your lows high and your highs low.

“You have to stay balanced, because in the Premier League, every single game can bring you back down to earth.

“You can’t get too worked up about winning, but, at the same time, we can’t get too low just because we’ve lost a game.

“Unless you’re one of the absolute top teams, that’s going to happen. That’s just the way it is.

“The confidence is still there, it hasn’t disappeared just because we’ve lost a game, and now we just need to move forward.”

Benitez didn’t get carried away during Newcastle’s winning – and Yedlin and his team-mates also stayed level-headed.

“The gaffer stays very level-headed, and that’s one of the great things about him,” said Yedlin. “He stays pretty balanced no matter what.

“When the players seem to be getting a little big high about a win, he brings us back down to earth and kind of explains that we haven’t done anything yet.”