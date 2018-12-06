Defensive headache for Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez as he ponders Paul Dummett return

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez will have to do without Fabian Schar for the weekend visit of Wolves.

But the Spaniard admits the one player United really miss is absent left-back Paul Dummett.

Schar’s late booking ensured he would have to sit Sunday’s match at St James’s Park, but there is hope Welshman Dummett could be in contention.

On Schar’s ban, Benitez said: “In terms of centre backs we have Jamaal (Lascelles) who was coming back. We still have (Ciaran )Clark, maybe the worst for us is left-back.

“We don’t have another left-footed player to play there.

“The worst for us is when a player is doing really well and he cannot play.”

Benitez admits he was impressed by his wingers - Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy, who provided Salomon Rondon’s opener at Everton.

“To be fair, Atsu did a great job, the same with Jacob, they did really well,” he said.

The performance of Martin Dubravka, who made a string of saves in a near man of the match show, did not go unnoticed.

“It is always good to have a very good goalkeeper,” said Benitez.

“He is doing a great job for us, a very good professional.

“If he is busy, he can do like today (Wednesday) some good saves.”

Takeover talk has swept Newcastle this week with FOUR interested parties said to have bid for control of the Magpies from Mike Ashley.

When asked about the off field talk, Benitez was coy.

He said: “It is business as usual. I don’t see any difference for us.”