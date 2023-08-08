Livramento has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £35m including bonuses and has signed a five-year deal with the club. The 20-year-old was in attendance during Saturday’s Sela Cup match with Fiorentina and has become the club’s fourth summer signing after deals for Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

Speaking to the club about his arrival, Livramento said: "I'm really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans. I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can't wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

"The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

"And to be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me; hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back."

Livramento, who has featured for England Under-21’s and was on the cusp of a senior call-up before an ACL injury prematurely ended his 2021/22 season, will be available for Saturday’s Premier League opener with Aston Villa. His new boss Eddie Howe praised Livramento’s attributes and hopes to help the defender develop his potential. Howe said: "Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt."