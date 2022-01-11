'Delighted...Exactly what we need right now' - Newcastle United supporters react to huge Chris Wood transfer update

Striker Chris Wood looks set to join Newcastle United with reports that the New Zealand international is heading to Tyneside to complete a medical.

If completed, Wood would join Newcastle for a fee believed to be around £20m from relegation-rivals Burnley.

The news of these developments went down well on Tyneside and here is a snapshot of how Newcastle United supporters reacted on social media:

@CharlieWhite03: Chris Wood scores every game against us, and i would be absolutely delighted to take him off our rivals. very smart signing in my eyes #nufc

@Belsa50NUFC: Wood and Trippier through the door already. Probably 2-3 more before the end of the month. Not too shabby at all!

@NUFC_Oscar86_: Chris Wood is a brilliant move by the club. He will hit the ground running and is exactly what we need right now. It’s also weakened a rival who will now have to scurry around to replace him. #nufc

@newyorkmagpie: Wood is great business. Always a threat and guaranteed goals. A true professional. #nufc

Chris Wood looks set to be Newcastle United's second January signing (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

@AliKhann1995: Say what you want but Trippier & Wood are 2 class signings. Fair enough we’ve got money but look at our league position. Our only aim this season is to stay up then the rebuild starts properly once that has been achieved. Trust the process #NUFC

@lewishall971: Most of wilsons goals this season have come from wide balls into the box. Most chances we create come from balls into the box from wide.

Tell me again why Chris Wood is a bad signing #NUFC

@X9CAV: Wood is a great signing. Exactly what we need right now #NUFC

@AngelBatistuta: Anyone annoyed at signing Chris Wood just doesn't understand football, a good, experienced, PL goal scorer, a short term solution to a position we have been weak in for seasons, also weakens a rival and is great to cover and compliment Wilson #NUFC

@nufclewizc: To be honest I’m very content with Wood as a reflection on the owners; it shows they fully understand our position and what’s realistic and not scared of a signing not being ‘glamour’; instead of mocking the football world by going for Mbappe, Pedri, Haaland etc #nufc

