Dennis Wise delivers message to Newcastle United fans

Dennis Wise.
Dennis Wise.

Dennis Wise says he's NOT back at Newcastle United.

The Times this week reported that Wise was "advising" Mike Ashley, the club's owner.

Wise had an ill-fated spell as executive director at the club 11 years ago.

READ MORE: Kevin Keegan reveals 'laughable' moment his move for Luka Modric was blocked by Newcastle

The former Chelsea midfielder today responded to a tweet from The Mag about Wise's reported involvement with Ashley, who was at St James's Park for Saturday's 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

Wise tweeted: "You will be pleased to know Newcastle Fans that this is not true, good luck to you guy's (sic) for the rest of the season."

United sources had denied a claim that Wise had held talks with Lee Charnley, the club's managing director.