Dennis Wise reveals what Mike Ashley is looking for in a Newcastle takeover after recent meeting

Dennis Wise has revealed his thoughts on the potential Newcastle United takeover - and what he feels Mike Ashley will be looking for in prospective buyers.

Wise, who is known to be good friends with the Magpies' owner after the pair previously worked together at St James's Park, has given his take on the takeover rumours.

Ashley remains keen to sell with former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon known to be interested - although recent reports suggest that his consortium is around £100m short of the £300m asking price.

Over the weekend it was claimed that ex-Manchester City chief Garry Cook was also interested, while there have been rumours of American investors eyeing a swoop too.

But while a takeover may be some way off, Wise believes he knows what Ashley will be looking for in a buyer.

The pair met recently and - while takeover talk was not on the agenda - Wise feels he knows the kind of buyer his former employer will be looking to find.

“I think he will sell it if it’s the right person," said the former midfielder, speaking to the Jim White show on TalkSport.

"I don’t think he will give it to someone who will strip the club, he’ll only hand it over to someone who is obviously going to take it in another direction and pile some money in and make it happen for Newcastle."