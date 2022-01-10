A second-half strike from Joe Ironside gave League One club Cambridge United a 1-0 win at St James’s Park on Saturday in front of a 51,395 crowd.

Newcastle, without injured leading scorer Callum Wilson, lacked conviction in front of goal, and the loss underlined the need for more reinforcements in this month's transfer window.

Asked for his message to fans, head coach Howe said: “We’re devastated for them, because it was a sell-out and great atmosphere. Incredible feeling all the way through the game, even when we went behind, really willing the team to find an equaliser. It didn’t totally surprise me. Since I’ve been here, that’s what the supporters have been like.

"Devastated for them, feel their pain, and it’ll motivate me to try and repay their faith and their support by winning games very soon.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe watches Allan Saint-Maximin from the dugout.