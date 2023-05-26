Mohamed Salah has reacted after Manchester United joined Newcastle United in the Champions League – at the expense of Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Chesea 4-1 at Old Trafford last night to move into third place ahead of the final round of games on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Newcastle had qualified for the Champions League after taking a point from a goal against Leicester City on Monday night.

"Devastated" Liverpool striker Salah reacted to his fifth-placed team's disappointment on Twitter.

"I’m totally devastated," said Salah. "There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League, and we failed.

"We're Liverpool, and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I'm sorry, but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."