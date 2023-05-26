News you can trust since 1849
'Devastated!': Striker reacts after Newcastle United and Manchester United pip Liverpool to Champions League

Newcastle United and Manchester United have qualified for Champions League football ahead of Liverpool.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 26th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Mohamed Salah has reacted after Manchester United joined Newcastle United in the Champions League – at the expense of Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Chesea 4-1 at Old Trafford last night to move into third place ahead of the final round of games on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Newcastle had qualified for the Champions League after taking a point from a goal against Leicester City on Monday night.

"Devastated" Liverpool striker Salah reacted to his fifth-placed team's disappointment on Twitter.

"I’m totally devastated," said Salah. "There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League, and we failed.

"We're Liverpool, and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I'm sorry, but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag said: "This club belongs in the Champions League. It's not easy in the Premier League, so a lot compete for that. It's massive when you get it done."

