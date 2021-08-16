'Difficult to accept' - Newcastle United players are all saying the same thing after West Ham defeat

The Magpies were good value for their 2-1 lead – goals from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy – at half-time before suffering a total collapse.

Steve Bruce believed referee Martin Atkinson’s decision to award a penalty after a challenge from Murphy was “harsh” and “changed the game”.

But how did Bruce’s players view performance? Here’s how they reacted on social media:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United wing back Jacob Murphy scored during the 4-2 defeat to West Ham. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jacob Murphy – ‘a decision that changed the game’

“Work to do this week to put things right.

"Played and won the ball IMO in regards to the pen, a decision that changed the game.

"On a plus note, it was epic to have a packed SJP and score in front of you!”

Isaac Hayden – ‘difficult to accept’

“Disappointing start to the campaign, difficult to accept after leading at half time. second half wasn’t good enough but no time to dwell.

"Time to get to work and put it right next weekend. Thank you for your support today was amazing to feel a full St James’ Park again.”

Callum Wilson – ‘bitter sweet’

“Bitter sweet today… first goal at a packed St James’s is what I’ve waited so long for!

"Frustrating we didn’t get three points to go with it!

"We go again next week.”

Allan Saint-Maximin – ‘very disappointed’

"Very disappointed with today’s result. We go again next week.”

Freddie Woodman – ‘proud to make my Prem debut’

“Not the start to the season we wanted. Proud to make my debut at this great club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.