Dimitar Berbatov reveals his reaction after his mum found his treasured Newcastle No 9 shirt

Dimitar Berbatov has spoken about his boyhood love of Newcastle United.

The former Manchester United striker supported the club as a boy – because of his idol Alan Shearer.

Berbatov's parents bought him a United shirt with No 9 on the back.

And the 37-year-old has recalled his love of Shearer's goals – and celebration – in an interview with FourFourTwo.

Berbatov said: “Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place.

“Smashing goals, smashing noses… he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.

“At first I supported Blackburn because Shearer was there, then Newcastle. My parents got me a Newcastle No 9 shirt, because they knew I loved Shearer so much. I would sleep in it."

Berbatov was recently reunited with the jersey.

“Later I lost it, but I went to see my mum recently and she had a shirt for me," he said. "I said ‘what the f**k? That’s my Newcastle shirt!’. I was so happy to see it again.”