'Disappointed!': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez snubs key man against Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle side to face Liverpool
Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle side to face Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United team to face Liverpool - and fans have been quick to react.

The Magpies have made just two changes from the side that beat Brighton last weekend, with Ki Sung-yeung and Jamaal Lascelles replacing Jonjo Shelvey and Federico Fernandez.

And it's the omission of Shelvey which has Newcastle fans talking on social media - with a mixed verdict on Benitez's decision.

Here's how supporters reacted on social media:

@LewisWilli1113 said: "Good team, let's try not to lose by more than 2"

@eishariaz13 asked: "No shelvey after his performance last week?"

@Kevin_Nichol added: "Disappointed to see Shelvey dropped. Thought he did well last week"

@knoxyyyyyyyyyy commented: "What does Atsu actually bring to the team much rather see Muto start"

@JamieMcStyles posted: "Very happy with the lineup!!! But where Is Shelvey?"

@histonadam85 tweeted; "Was confident! But now shelvey is on the bench"

On Shelvey, @ben98whiteley said: "Had no pressure on him at all yet still gave the ball away, then went missing second half when they stepped up the pressure (like a lot of our team tbf)"

@Adrian___29 posted: "Dont know why people are upset, this is our best team apart from Atsu"