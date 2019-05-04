'Disappointed!': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez snubs key man against Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United team to face Liverpool - and fans have been quick to react.

The Magpies have made just two changes from the side that beat Brighton last weekend, with Ki Sung-yeung and Jamaal Lascelles replacing Jonjo Shelvey and Federico Fernandez.

And it's the omission of Shelvey which has Newcastle fans talking on social media - with a mixed verdict on Benitez's decision.

Here's how supporters reacted on social media:

@LewisWilli1113 said: "Good team, let's try not to lose by more than 2"

@eishariaz13 asked: "No shelvey after his performance last week?"

@Kevin_Nichol added: "Disappointed to see Shelvey dropped. Thought he did well last week"

@knoxyyyyyyyyyy commented: "What does Atsu actually bring to the team much rather see Muto start"

@JamieMcStyles posted: "Very happy with the lineup!!! But where Is Shelvey?"

@histonadam85 tweeted; "Was confident! But now shelvey is on the bench"

On Shelvey, @ben98whiteley said: "Had no pressure on him at all yet still gave the ball away, then went missing second half when they stepped up the pressure (like a lot of our team tbf)"

@Adrian___29 posted: "Dont know why people are upset, this is our best team apart from Atsu"