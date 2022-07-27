Joelinton was sent off for two bookable offences at the Estadio da Luz, where Miguel Almiron netted twice. The dismissal sparked a touchline melee between the two benches.
United were unhappy at a number of decisions from referee Nuno Almeida, though Howe conceded that Joelinton’s second tackle was "late”.
"I'm disappointed, to be honest," said United's head coach. "For me, in pre-season friendlies, the last thing I want to see is a red card for either team unless there’s a tackle that’s really out of the spirit of the game. I don't think Joelinton's tackles were. The second one was late, and he acknowledged that and stayed to try and look after the lad.
"It spoiled the last 10-15 minutes, but it was a good test for us as well. We weren't quite good enough to see the game out, which is disappointing from our perspective.”