Former AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban has highlighted Sandro Tonali’s sale to Newcastle United as one of the reasons for their defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

For the second season in a row, AC Milan began their Champions League campaign at home to an English team. However, unlike last year where they earned a point against Newcastle United, Milan fell to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool to continue a disappointing start under new boss Paulo Fonseca.

Milan currently sit 10th in Serie A and face a huge game against city-rivals Inter on Sunday night. Speaking to Sky Italia , Boban highlighted Milan’s midfield as a concerning area of the pitch, claiming they have yet to replace Sandro Tonali following his move to Tyneside last summer: “Big problems for Milan.” Boban said.

“There’s no game construction, the two centre-backs are very slow and clumsy, they lack the courage and personality to play the ball forward. In midfield, no one takes responsibility for doing more concrete and important things, like getting the ball to the wings or the forwards.

“Milan sold Tonali, their best Italian player who was very attached to the shirt. Seeing him away from Milan is a disappointment, and these things come at a cost.”

Tonali, meanwhile, played for the Magpies in that match at the San Siro, but missed the reverse fixture at St James’ Park in December as he served a ten-month suspension from football. Tonali made his return to the Italian national team during the recent international break but is still awaiting his first Premier League start of the season.