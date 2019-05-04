'Disgraceful dive!': Newcastle United fans hit out at Liverpool ace after narrow defeat

Newcastle United fans were left brimming with pride after they narrowly lost out to Liverpool - but hit out at one member of the Reds' squad.

Strikes either side of the break from Christian Atsu and Salomon Rondon weren't quite enough for the Magpies, who suffered a late defeat against Jurgen Klopp's title-chasers.

Newcastle United fans react to the Liverpool defeat

But while fans were delighted with a strong performance, they were less than pleased with the refereeing performance - and a perceived late dive by Liverpool's Fabinho.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@toontoon999 said: "Disgraceful dive by fabinho on the final goal but poor defending 3 times cost #nufc. Should have games like that more often but fat mike chooses to keep us bottom 8."

@DavidTazGolf9 added: "Very proud of #nufc today! Great effort against #lfc I hope they go on to win the league both for them and #rafa"

@Hud1975 commented: "We gave #lfc a game no one can say we didn’t! Well played #nufc"

@Kristian7Ross posted: "Bar those ridiculous defensive errors, a competent performance from #NUFC in so many areas of the pitch tonight. If we continue to put in performances like that next season, it will be a good year."

@ChrisStokel tweeted: "Can’t knock that performance. We deserved a draw. Great support and great effort by a lot of the lads. #nufc"

@JKOversion added: "Great effort tonight lads in what could be Rafa's last home game. It's criminal how we dont even get a point. No shame in that performance though."

@ISTB87 said: "I really enjoyed that game. I’m optimistic for next season if we can keep Rafa. We have found a decent system that with additions makes us hard to beat"

@standaroli posted: "Gutted by that result. If it isn't difficult enough playing against one of the best attacking teams in the league, but against the referee aswell is totally unfair. Liverpool gifted so much. Great play #nufc deserved something from that"

@TweetingBeck tweeted: "Ref has absolutely bottled that game. Ridiculously soft freekick for the winner, pathetic freekick against Rondon at the end and then blowing up whilst #NUFC are on the attack. If that was #LFC searching for an equaliser, wonder whether he would’ve blown up? Doubt it"

@jimmyb_47 commented: "Well we made it difficult for them, but Liverpool still won. Lucky winning goal, but hey ho we are safe and City will still probably win the title!