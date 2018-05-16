'Disgusted' Sam Allardyce sacked as Everton manager

Sam Allardyce has been sacked by Everton after guiding the club to an eighth-placed finish.

The Premier League club today announced the departure of the former Sunderland and Newcastle United manager.

Allardyce was appointed at Goodison Park in November and tasked with guiding the club away from the relegation zone.

Everton yesterday announced a restructuring of its leadership team while Allardyce was at the League Managers Association's annual dinner.

Reacting to those changes, Allardyce said: "I’m shocked, disappointed and disgusted that the football club didn’t have the decency to tell me, my director of football and my staff about the changes.

“They must have been in the pipeline for a considerable time, but no-one thought to tell me and my staff. I’m pretty disgusted.

“I came into the football club with the team struggling and we have finished 8th in the table. I’m more than happy with what myself, my staff and the players have achieved from when I came in.”

Sky Sports report that Allardyce will get a pay-off of "around £6million".

Allardyce had a brief spell in charge of Newcastle earlier in his career.

The 63-year-old had more success at Sunderland. Allardyce guided the club to Premier League safety in the 2015-16 season before leaving to take charge of England.