Do Newcastle need a ‘miracle’? Paul Dummett has his say after hitting milestone

Paul Dummett’s fighting fit after putting a frustrating spell on the sidelines behind him – and ready to battle Manchester United.

Dummett and his team-mates take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at St James’s Park tomorrow night.

Newcastle beat Man United 1-0 at St James’s Park last season – and Dummett is looking for a repeat performance.

“We gave a great performance from the players and the fans, and we have got to make sure we are ready for that again,” said the defender, who made his 100th Premier League appearance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw away to Watford.

“They’ve changed manager and got some positive results, so against a strong team it’s going to be difficult.”

Dummett’s last goal for Newcastle came in a 3-3 home draw against Man United three years ago.

Paul Dummett.

The 27-year-old said: “I did score against them and I would love another one, because I don’t think I’ve scored since that game!”

Dummett returned from the hamstring injury he suffered playing for Wales last month.

“I got injured, came back to play four games for Newcastle and then picked up the injury playing for Wales,” said Dummett.

“It was so frustrating having to sit on the sidelines and have to watch the lads train every day. I’m working as hard as I can now to stay fit and help the team as much as possible.”

Benitez, Newcastle’s manager, said last month that the club needed a “miracle” to stay up.

“We don’t have much of a different team compared to last season, but we know we’re capable of doing it,” said Dummett. “We just need to keep working as a team – results will come.”