Watford forward Joao Pedro was forced off in the 2-0 Championship defeat at home to Millwall on Boxing Day with a suspected ankle ligament injury. After the match, the 21-year-old was spotted wearing a protective boot, sparking serious injury concern.

Joao Pedro was the subject of serious transfer interest from Newcastle in the summer after a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid was made for the young Brazilian. A deal appeared to be very close before The Magpies changed their plans once Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £63million move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Watford at Ewood Park on September 13, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s interest in Joao Pedro remains with the forward enjoying a strong season in the Championship with the Hornets – scoring eight times in 20 appearances so far this season. But the player has recently signed a new deal at Watford until 2028, putting the club in a stronger position when it comes to January negotiations.

But Joao Pedro’s injury could end talk of a potential January move before the window even opens. Watford are still awaiting further assessments but boss Slaven Bilic admitted: “It doesn’t look good. It didn’t look like an awful tackle, it didn’t look reckless.

Advertisement Hide Ad