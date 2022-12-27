‘Doesn’t look good’ – Newcastle United target suffers injury ahead of January transfer window
One of Newcastle United’s top summer transfer targets has suffered an injury blow just days before the January transfer window is due to open.
Watford forward Joao Pedro was forced off in the 2-0 Championship defeat at home to Millwall on Boxing Day with a suspected ankle ligament injury. After the match, the 21-year-old was spotted wearing a protective boot, sparking serious injury concern.
Joao Pedro was the subject of serious transfer interest from Newcastle in the summer after a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid was made for the young Brazilian. A deal appeared to be very close before The Magpies changed their plans once Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £63million move.
Newcastle’s interest in Joao Pedro remains with the forward enjoying a strong season in the Championship with the Hornets – scoring eight times in 20 appearances so far this season. But the player has recently signed a new deal at Watford until 2028, putting the club in a stronger position when it comes to January negotiations.
But Joao Pedro’s injury could end talk of a potential January move before the window even opens. Watford are still awaiting further assessments but boss Slaven Bilic admitted: “It doesn’t look good. It didn’t look like an awful tackle, it didn’t look reckless.
"It’s the ankle ligament, and when you lose him it’s obviously hard to find another Pedro in the squad. We’ve just got to hope for the best until we hear more.”