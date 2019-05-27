'Done': Dubai TV presenter claims £350m Newcastle United is complete as promising noises continue from Middle East

Dubai TV presenter Hamed Alharthi has claimed Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan has completed his takeover of Newcastle United.

Alharthi tweeted a photo of Sheikh Khalid, accompanied by a NUFC badge with the caption "Welcome to the Premier League".

And to no surprise, fans were desperate to seek clarity on what it meant, with one asking: "Is it a done deal? Or still a rumour?"

Alharthi soon replied with: 'Done' - sparking further speculation as to whether Mike Ashley's 12-year reign is over or not.

Mo Harb, another TV presenter, also chipped in with: "Welcome to the #PremierLeague: Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is now the new owner of Newcastle United."

And Ihab El Genidi, a journalist for AS Arabi tweeted, translated as: "agreement to buy Newcastle English club from an Emirati billionaire."

Much of the noise from the Middle East certaintly believe the Bin Zayed Group founder is set to seal a £350million deal, with representatives previously claiming the takeover had been 'concluded'.

However, the understanding from national press in the UK is that nothing is imminent, though have conceded that talks have taken place.

Furthermore, the opening report by The Sun late on Sunday evening, which sent social media into meltdown, claimed contracts have been signed and submitted to the Premier League.

And when the Premier League were approached this morning, they issued a "no comment" response.