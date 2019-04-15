Dwight Gayle can see himself staying at West Brom depending on Newcastle's Salomon Rondon summer move

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle says he can see his future at West Bromwich Albion next season

The 28-year-old has been a huge success at the Hawthorns since his loan move from Tyneside, bagging 21 goals in 34 games for the Championship side.

Gayle joined the Baggies as part of a swap deal involving Salomon Rondon going in the opposite direction last summer.

Gayle extended his Newcastle contract before the switch, but admits he's loved his time at West Brom and would be keen on a permanent move.

When asked if he saw himself playing for the Baggies next season, he said: "Yes, of course.

"I’ve really enjoyed the season and the fans have taken to me and showed great support.

"In the summer, I’m going to see what happens but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here."

Any future deal could be dependent on whether Newcastle decide to keep Rondon next season. Manager Rafa Benitez wants to turn the striker's deal into a permanent one, should the Spaniard himself remain on Tyneside, but Mike Ashley is believed to be unwilling to spend big money for the 30-year-old.

If Newcastle did make a move for Rondon in the summer, Gayle would likely be part of the deal.

The situation is complicated further by West Brom not knowing what league they will be playing in. They are fourth in the Championship after a 4-1 win over Preston North End at the weekend, in which Gayle scored a hat-trick.

The Baggies also need to appoint a new manager. They had been linked with Preston's Alex Neil, who had hinted he would be moving to the Hawthorns, but he today signed a new deal at North End to scupper those thoughts.