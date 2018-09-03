Dwight Gayle reflects on his best game yet away from Newcastle

Dwight Gayle has reacted to his two goals against Stoke City.

The Newcastle United striker, on loan at West Bromwich Albion, scored both of the Championship club's goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over Stoke City.

And the striker is hoping to help relegated West Brom win promotion back to the Premier League.

Gayle said: "I'm buzzing and delighted to get the three points before the international break, so we can build on what we did in the next two weeks.

"It's important we put teams to bed and take our chances better, but I thought we played a really good game and created a lot of chances.

"You can see what we've been doing in training out on the pitch, and I'm sure the fans are happy with the way we're playing.

"It was a couple of good goals from myself. I'm always happy to help out the team if I can score, but it's obviously thanks to two great balls from Gibbo (Kieran Gibbs) and Jake (Livermore), so I thank them as well."

The strikes took Gayle's goal tally for the season to three.

"Hopefully, I will get as many goals as I can and help the team out any way I can, whether it's assisting, scoring, working hard or getting the team up the pitch," said Gayle. "I'm sure all the boys feel the same way."

Gayle scored 23 goals in Newcastle's Championship-winning campaign the season before last.

And the 27-year-old knows expectations are high at West Brom, just as they were at United.

"It's obviously very similar, because we're expected to do well and we've got some great quality in here, but we also know that we have to work just as hard as every other team or you find yourself unstuck and it's difficult," said Gayle.