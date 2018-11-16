Dwight Gayle responds to 'unfair' claims about his goalscoring record at Newcastle

Dwight Gayle is determined to prove himself at Premier League level.

The Newcastle United striker is on a season-long loan West Bromwich Albion.

Gayle – who netted six Premier League goals for Newcastle last season – has scored nine times already for the promotion-chasing Championship club.

West Brom, relegated last term, are fifth in the division with 17 games played.

Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace two years ago, scored 23 goals during United's Championship-winning campaign.

Has the 28-year-old been pigeonholed as a "Championship striker"?

Gayle had this to say to the Express & Star: "It might not be the fairest thing, but everyone’s entitled to their opinion.

“You’ve got to perform at the level to prove them wrong, I suppose. You’ve obviously got to wait for the opportunity to do it, but you’ve got to get yourself there in the first place.

“I have the confidence to do it, but, as I said, you’ve got to prove it.”

There is no buy clause in Gayle's loan at West Brom, who loaned Salomon Rondon – who netted both goals in Newcastle's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend – as part of the deal.

And Gayle has an open mind on his future.

“Yeah, of course it (staying at West Brom) has crossed my mind,” said Gayle.

“It’s something that will be on the cards, but I suppose I’ve just got to get this season out of the way and let others get on with what they’ve got to do and we’ll see how things go.

“I’m very happy playing my football her,e and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

"Anything could happen at the end of the season – we’ve just got to wait and see.”