Despite taking the lead, The Magpies suffered a 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Thursday evening. The result leaves them three points adrift from safety with just one win from their opening 17 games this season.

When asked whether Newcastle have enough to stay in the Premier League, Cole said: “I would say no, there is a mountain to climb but in every game I've seen Newcastle under Eddie [Howe], there has been glimpses of something. It'll come down to two or three bodies that come in."

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 16, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The defeat was another hard luck story for Newcastle as they remained in the match despite an eventful five minute spell which saw Liverpool controversially equalisethrough Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah put the hosts in front.

Speaking on BT Sport, Cole added: “I think Eddie got the tactics right tonight, he couldn't have gone better in terms of the quality of players he's got.

"He had [Allan] Saint-Maximin stretching the play. There was a diligent [approach] and the distances were okay.

"But I think the back four, as we've seen the past 12, 18 months, there's enough individual errors to cost you goals.

"So if you get a few more quality players [in January] there then they've got a chance.

"If you're asking me today, would I say [they can stay up]? I'll put them in my bottom three for relegation but we know in football that in three, four weeks, things can change vastly.”

