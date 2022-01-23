Eddie Howe addresses Newcastle United's transfer efforts in wake of injuries to Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett
Eddie Howe says Newcastle United latest injuries will add urgency to the club’s efforts in the transfer market.
Howe lost Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett to injuries in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.
Joelinton broke down with a groin problem, while Lascelles pulled up with a hamstring injury. Dummett, back from a long spell out with a calf problem, was also forced off after the break.
Howe was asked after the win, only the relegation-threatened team’s second victory this season, if the club was close to a transfer breakthrough ahead of a week-long training camp in Saudi Arabia.
“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe. “We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”