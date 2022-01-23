Howe lost Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett to injuries in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Joelinton broke down with a groin problem, while Lascelles pulled up with a hamstring injury. Dummett, back from a long spell out with a calf problem, was also forced off after the break.

Howe was asked after the win, only the relegation-threatened team’s second victory this season, if the club was close to a transfer breakthrough ahead of a week-long training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe. “We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Eddie Howe at Elland Road.