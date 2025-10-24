Arne Slot hit out at Newcastle United after Liverpool were hit with a fresh Alexander Isak blow following his £130million transfer.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wouldn’t get drawn into a war of words with Liverpool boss Arne Slot over Alexander Isak.

The Liverpool boss appeared to hit out at Newcastle, labelling The Magpies a ‘smaller club’ with Isak still feeling the effects of not having a pre-season.

Isak suffered a groin injury during Liverpool’s 5-1 Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night. The striker previously suffered with a recurring groin issue at Newcastle.

After going on strike in pre-season at Newcastle before joining Liverpool for a Premier League record £130million fee, Isak has had a slow start to life at his new club.

The 26-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League or Champions League with his only goal in eight appearances so far coming against Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month.

“I don’t think there’s a rule that every single player has the same,” he explained.

“But it also depends on what he did when he didn’t train with the team, what the impact is if you go to a new club as a big signing.

“So you cannot compare maybe a player who hasn’t trained or played in pre-season at a smaller club than if you go to Liverpool.

“There are many factors that you have to take into account and there is not one thing if it’s possible or not.

“I think we did exactly what was needed, we were really careful with him. The Swedish national team in the first [break] as well.

“Then they played him twice last time – which he could do, so not criticising at all the Swedish national team, because we actually told them that he’s ready to play twice.

“It’s a thin balance. If you missed out on pre-season then some march through it and some unfortunately get injured again.”

Eddie Howe responds to Arne Slot comments

When Slot’s comments were put to Howe, the Newcastle head coach wouldn’t get drawn into hitting back at the Liverpool boss.

“Yeah, I don't think that's wise for me to get involved in those discussions,” Howe said. “I think Alex is no longer at this football club, so I won't comment on it.

“I think the set-up here is very good. It's not perfect. We've got things to improve and to grow, but the club, the owners here, have developed the facilities since I've been here very, very well.

“You can see there's building work going on currently to hopefully help us deliver even better in the future, but I've got no complaints. We've got elite athletes here, many of them, and touch wood, they're managing them pretty well at the moment.”

When asked for a response to Slot’s ‘smaller club’ claim despite Newcastle being Carabao Cup holders, and competing in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons in front of a sold-out St James’ Park, Howe said: “I don’t have to do that, you’ve done it for me by reeling off all those things - you know what my answer would be.

“I can't answer that, it's best I stay away from it.”